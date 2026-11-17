Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua during the requiem mass for Mama Beatrice Wambui Muturi in Nairobi on November 11, 2026. [Collins Oduor, Standard]

Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua has ruled out preferred candidates in the party's forthcoming nominations as he sets his sights on taking over Nairobi County in the 2027 General Election.

Gachagua said all aspirants would have an equal opportunity to secure the party's tickets, insisting that candidates would be picked through a competitive process based on their support among party members.