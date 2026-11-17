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DCI boss Mohamed Amin and security agents view the 454 kg of suspected narcotics worth 3.6 billion shillings at the Regional headquarters in Mombasa on November 9, 2026. [Omondi Onyango, Standard]

Anti-drug abuse activists in the North Rift have questioned the transfer of police officers involved in anti-narcotics operations in the region, saying frequent changes could disrupt intelligence gathering and ongoing investigations.

The activists claimed that some individuals suspected of controlling drug distribution networks in the region enjoy political connections that shield them from arrest.

The activists, Kimutai Kirui and Benson Juma, have commended DCI Director Mohamed Amin for the war on narcotics but questioned the effectiveness of some security operations in Uasin Gishu County.

They alleged that a suspected link between a section of the police service and drug trafficking networks could be undermining enforcement efforts.

Kimutai urged investigative agencies to establish the truth behind the allegations and ensure that nobody is protected from prosecution because of their political or economic influence.

"The crackdown should go beyond arrests of small-scale traders and retailers to identify and prosecute individuals suspected of financing, protecting and coordinating the illegal trade," Kimutai said.

Juma said the government must ensure that enforcement operations target the entire criminal supply chain, including individuals suspected of financing and protecting the trade.

He argued that arresting low-level dealers without pursuing the people controlling the networks would undermine the long-term effectiveness of the crackdown.

“The fight against drugs and illicit alcohol must go beyond arresting small-scale traders. The government must pursue the financiers, major distributors and individuals suspected of protecting these networks. Nobody should be above the law, regardless of their political connections or financial influence,” Juma said.

He also called for scrutiny of police deployment decisions, arguing that officers involved in investigations into suspected drug trafficking networks should not be transferred in circumstances that could compromise ongoing operations.

Kirui also called on the Ministry of Interior to investigate allegations of police collusion with drug traffickers and establish whether the transfer of certain officers was justified.

“We support the efforts being undertaken by DCI Director Mohamed Amin, but the government must address concerns surrounding the conduct of some officers. There must be accountability, and officers who are genuinely committed to fighting drug trafficking should be supported rather than frustrated,” Kirui said.

The activists maintained that sustained intelligence-led operations, professional policing and cooperation between communities and security agencies would be essential in dismantling established drug trafficking networks.

They urged the DCI to investigate the allegations independently and take action against any officers or public officials found to have facilitated criminal activities.

The activists' demands come amid an intensified national campaign against narcotics, illicit alcohol and the illegal distribution of ethanol.

The campaign follows President William Ruto's December 31, 2025 directive declaring drug and alcohol abuse a national development and security emergency.

According to figures released by the Ministry of Interior in April 2026, more than 2.8 million litres of illicit alcohol had been seized and over 970 suspects arrested since the nationwide crackdown began in December 2025. The operation also resulted in the recovery of 21,280 litres of ethanol, 4,347 kilogrammes of cannabis, 7.7 kilogrammes of cocaine, 6.4 kilogrammes of ketamine and 1.1 kilogrammes of methamphetamine.