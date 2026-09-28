Messi on target again as Inter Miami downed by Columbus Crew

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Malte Amundsen of Columbus Crew challenged by Lionel Messi during the MLS match v Inter Miami CF at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field on September 27, 2026 [Andy Lyons/Images/AFP]

Lionel Messi scored a brilliant equaliser but could not prevent Inter Miami from suffering a costly 2-1 defeat to Columbus Crew in Major League Soccer on Sunday.

Argentina superstar Messi curled in a superb free-kick in the 33rd minute to silence the Columbus home crowd after Josef Martinez had fired Crew ahead from the penalty spot five minutes earlier.

But Messi's 21st goal of the regular season proved to be in vain as Crew dug deep to frustrate Inter Miami for long periods.

Messi almost put Miami ahead in the 62nd minute when he burst forward and shot at goal, only to see his effort tipped over by Crew goalkeeper Patrick Schulte.

Miami thought they had taken the lead moments later when substitute David Ayala darted clear of the Columbus back four and crashed a shot past Schulte at the near post.

But the goal was chalked off after Ayala was ruled fractionally offside.

Columbus meanwhile looked lively at the other end, and new Moroccan signing Anass Zaroury twice hitting the woodwork, including with one spectacular long-range effort that cannoned off the underside of the bar.

The game looked to be heading for a draw but deep into stoppage time Columbus grabbed a winner.

Brais Mendez unleashed a curling shot from the edge of the area which Miami goalkeeper Rocco Rios Novo failed to secure.

Senegalese substitute Jamal Thiare reacted quickest and lashed home the close-range finish to secure all three points for Columbus.

The defeat dealt another blow to Miami's already faint hopes of catching Nashville at the top of the Eastern Conference.

Miami now trail leaders Nashville by 14 points with seven games of the regular season remaining.

Columbus meanwhile remain in the hunt for a playoff place, and are in 12th spot on 29 points - four points outside the postseason places.