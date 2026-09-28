Sifuna exit from ODM shatters Luo-Luhya ties

The Late Raila Odinga and Senator Edwin Sifuna in a past event.[File, Standard]

Luos and Luhyas call each other Mashemeji - in-laws. They intermarry, share cultural lineages, and trace political kinship to the precolonial era, with elders linking Raila Odinga's kingship to King Nabongo Mumia of the Wanga Kingdom. They trade together, travel through Kisumu International Airport, and meet on the pitch in the Mashemeji Derby between Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards.

That bond was the foundation of Kenya's second liberation. After the repeal of Section 2A, Jaramogi Oginga Odinga, a Luo, stood together with Masinde Muliro, a Luhya. Their alliance broke Kanu. That historic pact is on the verge of collapse.