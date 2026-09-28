Four years of Kenya's education sector reforms

Hellen Avisa Director Junior School Ministry of Education,during the public launch of the 2026 Junior School Education (JSE) and Senior School Survey (SESS) Reports by Usawa agenda,on August 19th 2026 at KICD, Nairobi.[Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

The transition of education from the 8-4-4 system to the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC), exposed long outstanding challenges.

Teacher shortages remained a persistent concern, universities were struggling with financial pressures, and questions over the sustainability of education financing continued to dominate public debate.