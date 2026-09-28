Four years of Kenya's education sector reforms

The transition of education from the 8-4-4 system to the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC), exposed long outstanding challenges.
Teacher shortages remained a persistent concern, universities were struggling with financial pressures, and questions over the sustainability of education financing continued to dominate public debate.
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