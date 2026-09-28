Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Stay Informed, Even Offline
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

Access to information is only the beginning

By David Omwoyo | Sep. 28, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Having abundant information does not automatically produce an informed public.[Courtesy]

Living in an age of abundant information presents a peculiar difficulty: Having more of it does not necessarily make it easier to know what is true.

Within minutes, a person can encounter the same story on several platforms, conflicting accounts, a convincing video and an apparently authoritative statement. The challenge is no longer simply finding information, but judging what is credible, incomplete, unverified or deliberately manipulated. Access to information must therefore also be a conversation about information integrity.

Access to information is a fundamental right. Article 35 of the Constitution grants citizens access to information held by the State and, in specified circumstances, by another person when needed to exercise or protect a right or fundamental freedom. The Access to Information Act requires public entities to facilitate that access.

These provisions recognise that people cannot participate meaningfully in public life without the information needed to understand decisions, question authority and make informed choices. Yet the right to information does not, in itself, guarantee an informed public.

Information may exist but be hard to obtain, arrive too late, or be presented in ways that are difficult to understand. Even credible information competes online with content designed to provoke, mislead or attract attention.

Misinformation and disinformation thrive not only because falsehoods exist, but also where reliable information is unavailable, difficult to verify or published after a false narrative has taken hold. Responsibility cannot rest with one institution or profession.

Public institutions must provide relevant information, answer legitimate requests and disclose proactively where appropriate. Openness should be more than legal compliance: Timely, credible information reduces speculation, strengthens confidence and enables citizens to engage on the basis of facts.

The media has a corresponding duty. Journalism verifies, contextualises and scrutinises information before it reaches the public, a responsibility made more urgent by the extraordinary speed of digital publication.

Technology complicates this environment. Artificial intelligence can support research, verification and access, but can also generate convincing false content at scale. Social media widens participation while allowing misleading claims to travel faster than corrections.

Citizens are also part of this ecosystem. Media and information literacy helps people validate claims, distinguish fact from opinion, recognise manipulation and consult reliable sources before accepting or sharing content.

This is especially important as Kenya approaches the 2027 General Election. Elections create intense demand for information, while political competition encourages unverified claims, manipulated content and narratives intended to shape public perception. Timely, credible information is essential for citizens assessing candidates, issues, public decisions and the electoral process.

The answer is not to restrict information in the name of protection. Information integrity and freedom of expression are complementary. A healthy environment lets people access, produce and share information while sustaining the standards and safeguards that distinguish reliable material from harmful falsehoods.

The Media Council of Kenya supports this effort by engaging public institutions, training journalists and strengthening professional standards. Its work on election coverage, digital responsibility, AI and verification helps the media provide accurate, responsible and useful information.

As Kenya marks the International Day for Universal Access to Information, the 2026 theme, 'Upholding information integrity in the digital age: The role of access to information in addressing information disorder,' links the right to information with the reliability of what people access.

MCK’s today's commemoration in Nairobi offers an opportunity to assess implementation of this right and the improvements still required.

The broader task is to move beyond policy. Universal access means enabling citizens to find authoritative information, question it and use it to participate meaningfully in governance.

Where access alone is no longer the main challenge, that is the clearest measure of whether meaningful access has truly been achieved.

Mr Omwoyo is the Chief Executive Officer of the Media Council of Kenya, Chairperson of the East African Press Council, and Chairperson of the World Association of Press Councils

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Access to Information Information Integrity Access to Information Act Freedom of Expression
.

Latest Stories

EADB faces scrutiny over operations, legal immunity
EADB faces scrutiny over operations, legal immunity
Financial Standard
By Francis Ontomwa
29 mins ago
Why banks are slowly winning the turf war against mobile money
Financial Standard
By Graham Kajilwa
29 mins ago
A business fallout that put Sh5b property empire at risk
Financial Standard
By Kamau Muthoni
29 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Scot-free: How Kanja's pardon exposes Judiciary's double standard on contempt cases
By Kamau Muthoni 29 mins ago
Scot-free: How Kanja's pardon exposes Judiciary's double standard on contempt cases
Inside Cohen and Wairimu's repeated domestic disputes before murder
By Nancy Gitonga 29 mins ago
Inside Cohen and Wairimu's repeated domestic disputes before murder
Why banks are slowly winning the turf war against mobile money
By Graham Kajilwa 29 mins ago
Why banks are slowly winning the turf war against mobile money
Kindiki at crossroads: Mount Kenya forays political strategy or being sidelined?
By Edwin Nyarangi 29 mins ago
Kindiki at crossroads: Mount Kenya forays political strategy or being sidelined?
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved