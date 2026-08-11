Ouma links up with Sichenje as Charlton Athletic opens new chapter for Harambee Stars midfielder

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Charlton Athletic have signed Kenya international midfielder Timothy Ouma (right) from Slavia Prague on a season-long loan deal. [Charlton Athletic, Facebook]

Timothy Ouma has begun a new chapter in England with a familiar face waiting for him at Charlton Athletic.

The Harambee Stars midfielder has joined the English club from Slavia Prague on a season-long loan, with Charlton holding an option to make the move permanent, setting the stage for an intriguing Kenyan reunion in London.

Ouma, 22, was officially unveiled by the Addicks on Monday, linking up with fellow Kenyan international Collins Sichenje as the two continue their football journey together after years of friendship.

For Ouma, having Sichenje around could prove particularly valuable as he adjusts to a new league, country and footballing environment.

The pair have known each other since before Sichenje moved to Sweden and have remained close through their respective careers, regularly sharing a room while on Harambee Stars duty.

"Before he went to Sweden, we started a friendship; every time we meet in the national team, we are always sharing a room and all that," Ouma said.

Sichenje, who joined Swedish club AIK from AFC Leopards in April 2022, also played a role in encouraging his compatriot to consider Charlton.

"He told me to come here since it's a good club and we are here together with him, and it's going to be a little bit easier for me to adapt and get going because I have someone who knows me. It's going to be easy for us," Ouma added.

Their reunion comes at an important point in Ouma's career.

The midfielder began his professional journey with Nairobi City Stars before moving to Sweden, where he spent three seasons with IF Elfsborg. During his time there, he gained valuable European experience, making 13 appearances in the Europa League.

He subsequently moved to Slavia Prague before spending last season on loan at Polish club Lech Poznan, helping them win the league title.

That experience has now paved the way for a move to English football, where Charlton manager Nathan Jones believes the Kenyan has the qualities required to strengthen his midfield.

"Timothy is a player that we've monitored for a long, long time, and he comes with a real good pedigree," Jones said.

"He's an athletic, technical midfield player who has had some good experience, and he'll add real quality to our midfield."

Ouma becomes Charlton's seventh signing of the summer following the arrivals of Ivan Mesik, Billy Koumetio, Danny McNamara, Nathaniel Chalobah, Millenic Alli and Karlan Grant.

The Kenyan midfielder arrives with a clear understanding of what he wants from his time at the club.

Rather than viewing the move simply as an opportunity to experience English football, Ouma wants to establish himself and contribute to Charlton's ambitions.

"It's been a long journey; I've ended up in London now. I don't know what to say, but I think I have to be grateful to be here also. Every competition is different, every country is different, so as long as you're pushing, everything will work out well," he said.

His immediate priority will be adapting to the demands of his new surroundings and competing for a regular place in Jones' midfield.

The presence of Sichenje, meanwhile, offers a useful advantage. The two already understand each other on and off the pitch, and their experience together with the national team could make the transition less daunting.

Sichenje has also experienced the challenges of moving abroad, having made 12 official appearances for AIK in the Swedish top flight and UEFA Europa Conference League qualifiers.

Now, the two Harambee Stars internationals have an opportunity to create a new chapter together in England.

For Ouma, however, the focus remains firmly on performance.

"I will give my all as always, be the best and help the team to achieve what they want to achieve because it is a family. I want to see the fans and see all those supporters cheering," he said.

For Kenyan football, the reunion provides another storyline to follow as two of the country's emerging internationals attempt to make their mark in English football.

And for Ouma, the familiar presence of Sichenje could provide the perfect starting point as he begins his latest European adventure.