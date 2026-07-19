Hill School hope to build on unbeaten run as Rift Valley games kick off

Audio By Vocalize

Uasin Gishu County girls' football champions Hill School players pose for a group photo. [Peter Ochieng, Standard]

Uasin Gishu champions Hill School girls’ football team is looking to build on their unbeaten run at the county games when they take on formidable squads in the Rift Valley regional show that kicked off in Nakuru yesterday.

The Jean Soita-side had put up a glorious campaign through the Uasin Gishu Primary and Junior Schools Games, scoring 51 goals and conceding only two in their race to qualify for the regional games.

Hill School girls football team headlines Pool B.

The Uasin Gishu flag bearers face Kericho today as they aim at the quarter finals of the 2026 Rift Valley Primary and Junior Schools Sports Association (RVPJSSA).

Team captain Michelle Emuron said her team is building on the county games momentum as they face other giants in Nakuru.

“It is my first time guiding a team to the regional games. Our expectation is to continue winning more matches at the group stage,” said Emuron.

The promising talent said her squad improved their ball work and added more training hours to their regimen.

Deputy captain Tartiana Salyamo told Standard Sports on Friday that the group stage was the toughest.

Salyamo said their defence and attacking was stronger after rigorous training, adding that their coordination in the field had been tuned up in preparation for the regional games.

“We were unbeaten at the county games but that should not make us underrate other teams and the regional games. The group stage and the final are often the toughest," she said.

She says playing against Trans Nzoia might be the most challenging match in the games.

“We have heard a lot about Trans Nzoia and we understand it is a strong team but we are ready for any challenge,” said Salyamo.

Hill School girls JS football team were crowned Uasin Gishu County champions after thrashing Atnas Kandie 2-0 in a thrilling final.

They had outclassed Kipkaren Road School 2-0 in the Uasin Gishu games semi-finals.

Hill School head coach Jean Soita says his squad is well prepared to represent the county at the Rift Valley regional games, which will come to a close on Wednesday.

“In their journey to the finals, the girls played a number of build-up matches. They are the current Monakihinye group of schools champions, a tournament that brought together Molo Academy, Nyeri Primary, Kitale School and Nairobi Primary,” Soita said ahead of their opening match yesterday.

Team patron Naftali Mibei, who is the Hill School principal, said the girls will be gunning for qualification to the national games.

“We are not only participating in the regional games, we are going to fly the county flag high while aiming to compete for the top slot and to sail to the national games,” he said.

Former Hill School coach Stephen Ochieng said he is confident that the team will win the regional trophy.

"We are the city of champions and the team is motivated to qualify for national games," Ochieng, who coached the team between 2012 and 2019, said.