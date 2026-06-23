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Algeria beat Jordan 2-1 in World Cup group game

By AFP | Jun. 23, 2026
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Nadhir Benbouali of Algeria scores his team's first goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J match vs Jordan at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium on June 22, 2026 in Santa Clara, California. [Stu Forster/Getty Images/AFP] 

Algeria came behind to beat Jordan 2-1 in a World Cup Group J game on Monday, eliminating the Asian debutants from the tournament.

Amine Gouiri equalized Nizar al-Rashdan's opening goal before Nadhir Benbouali scored Algeria's winner in the 82nd minute in Santa Clara.

The win gives Algeria hope of progressing to the knockout round if they can beat Austria in Kansas City on Saturday.

Austria lost 2-0 to Argentina earlier on Monday, leaving the South Americans top of Group J on six points.

The Austrians and Algeria have three points each.

Jordan face Argentina in Arlington, Texas on Saturday in their farewell to the tournament.

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