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PSG fringe team held by Lorient as Bayern Munich return leg looms

By AFP | May. 3, 2026
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Paris Saint-Germain's South Korean midfielder Kang-In Lee (L) and Lorient's Senegalese defender Abdoulaye Faye (R) fight for the ball during the French L1 match  at Parc des Princes stadium in Paris on May 2, 2026. [Franck Fife/ AFP]

Paris Saint-Germain warmed up for the second leg of their Champions League semi-final against Bayern Munich by fielding a second-string line-up and throwing away the lead twice in a 2-2 draw with Lorient in Ligue 1 on Saturday.

Ibrahim Mbaye's fortuitous early goal to put PSG ahead at the Parc des Princes was cancelled out by Pablo Pagis for mid-table Lorient, but Warren Zaire-Emery gave the hosts the lead for the second time, moments after coming on as a second-half substitute.

However, a mistake by teenage debutant Pierre Mounguengue allowed Aiyegun Tosin to run through and score a second for Lorient, and PSG could not find a winner -- even being awarded a penalty in stoppage time for a non-existent handball which was overturned by VAR.

The result means the Ligue 1 title race remains alive, with PSG seven points clear of Lens who have four games remaining including at Nice later Saturday.

Lens also still have to host PSG, and Luis Enrique's side are focused principally on the defence of their European title as they face Bayern away on Wednesday after winning 5-4 at home in the first leg.

"We needed the three points. This has opened up the title race a little bit," admitted Luis Enrique.

"It is very difficult in terms of motivation after playing a Champions League semi-final in an incredible atmosphere, but I expect more from my players," said the PSG coach, who made nine changes here, with only Willian Pacho and Desire Doue retained from midweek.

Ousmane Dembele and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia were unused substitutes against Lorient while Vitinha was rested entirely.

Renato Marin, 19, made just his second top-team appearance in goal, and fellow teenager Mbaye made a first start in three months.

Mounguengue, an 18-year-old forward, came on in the second half as PSG were held to a draw by Lorient for the second time this season.

- Marseille misery -

PSG went ahead on six minutes when Lorient goalkeeper Yvon Mvogo attempted to clear a Doue cross but instead played the ball off Mbaye before it rebounded in.

Pagis converted the first equaliser for Lorient, the club owned by American businessman Bill Foley, also the owner of Premier League Bournemouth.

It was 2-1 to the hosts just after the hour. Zaire-Emery had just come on for Fabian Ruiz when he controlled a Doue pass for his first touch, and then fired in with the aid of a deflection.

But Mounguengue cost the home side two points when his loose ball inside was pounced upon by Tosin and the Benin forward went on to score.

PSG, chasing a fifth straight Ligue 1 title, hit the post late on through Senny Mayulu as they dropped points for the third time in five home Ligue 1 games.

Meanwhile, Marseille's troubled season continued with a 3-0 defeat at Nantes which is a further blow to their prospects of Champions League qualification but gives their opponents' renewed hope of avoiding relegation.

Ignatius Ganago, Remy Cabella and Matthis Abline all scored in the space of nine minutes early in the second half as Nantes claimed a first win in nine matches and just a fifth victory all season.

Eight-time champions Nantes remain in the automatic relegation places with two games left but are now just two points behind Auxerre in the play-off spot before their rivals play on Sunday.

Marseille are on a run of four defeats in their last six outings and have slipped to seventh below Monaco, who won 2-1 at Metz.

OM are four points away from a Champions League berth with two games left, and at this rate are running the risk of not qualifying for Europe at all.

"We got what we deserved," said coach Habib Beye, who insisted he will not walk away.

"When you take on a challenge like this you don't just give up. I will never quit."

Monaco revived their own European hopes by coming from behind against Metz, with USA star Folarin Balogun scoring a ninth goal in 10 league games to equalise before Ansu Fati's stoppage-time winner.

Metz have now gone 20 league matches without winning and the result confirmed their relegation.

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