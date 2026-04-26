It's 'do or die' Mashemeji Derby for AFC and Gor

Audio By Vocalize

AFC Leopards Washington Munene and Benson Omalla of Gor Mahia during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match on May 14, 2023 at Nyayo National Stadium. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

The stage is set for one of the biggest matches in Kenyan football as Gor Mahia take on archrivals AFC Leopards in the Mashemeji Derby at Nyayo Stadium today (3 pm).

This is not just another derby. It could decide the direction of the SportPesa Premier League title race.

With less than six matches left in the season, Gor Mahia lead the table with 58 points, just three ahead of AFC Leopards, who sit second on 55.

A win for Gor would stretch their lead to six points and give them a strong grip on the title. But if Leopards win, they will draw level and turn the final stretch into a tense battle.

For the first time in more than a decade, both teams are this close in the title race at this stage of the season. The derby is no longer just about pride. It is about who takes control when it matters most.

Gor Mahia coach Charles Akonnor believes the battle will be decided in the mind before anything else.

“The game will be won in the mind from the word go. We must be mentally and physically strong if we want to come out on top,” he said.

Just like his coach, Gor captain Philemon Otieno knows the weight of the moment and has already challenged his teammates to rise to the occasion.

“I have spoken to the majority of the players who have not played in many derbies like I have and inspired them to get to know what it takes to win a Mashemeji derby. We know what is at stake, and we must not only win but also carry the derby bragging rights,” said Otieno.

On the other side, AFC Leopards coach Fred Ambani wants his charges to take the fixture with the seriousness it deserves.

“Coming into this game, we know the magnitude of the match, and three points will do us better because it’s a difference of points. If we win, we will be at par and make the title race more entertaining and more competitive, and that’s exactly what we want,” said Ambani.

History gives Gor Mahia a slight edge going into the match. In 98 previous league meetings since 1968, Gor have won 34 times compared to Leopards’ 29, while 35 matches have ended in draws.

Gor have also scored 91 goals against Leopards’ 82, showing just how close this rivalry has been over the years.

But recent memory may give Leopard's belief. They won the reverse fixture 1-0 earlier this season at Nyayo Stadium, with Julius Masaba scoring the decisive goal.