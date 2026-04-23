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Man City go top of Premier League, Burnley relegated

By AFP | Apr. 23, 2026
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Erling Haaland scores a goal during the EPL match between Burnley and Manchester City on April 22, 2026, at Turf Moor in Burnley, England. [AFP]

Manchester City edged ahead of Arsenal at the top of the Premier League as a 1-0 victory at Turf Moor condemned Burnley to relegation on Wednesday.

The defeat confirmed the Clarets’ third Premier League relegation in five seasons, consigning them to the Championship alongside Wolves next season.

Erling Haaland scored the only goal as Pep Guardiola’s men ended the day top of the table for the first time since August, but the City boss was frustrated at his side’s inability to win by a greater margin.

City go ahead of the Gunners only on goals scored, with five games left for both the title contenders.

“The chances were there. We created a lot. We made a fantastic game,” said Guardiola. “We did everything after a demanding game three days ago.”

However, City have on paper the tougher run-in as they aim to snatch a seventh league title in nine years.

Fresh from beating Arsenal 2-1 in what was billed as a title decider on Sunday, the visitors roared out of the blocks.

A stunning save by Martin Dubravka turned Rayan Cherki’s shot onto the woodwork.

Haaland was then set free by Jeremy Doku and coolly chipped over the advancing Dubravka with just five minutes on the clock.

City continued to pepper Dubravka with efforts from distance, but Guardiola grew visibly angry as they let the tempo drop in their pursuit of more goals.

Burnley could even have been level by half-time as Zian Flemming dragged a glorious chance wide.

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Related Topics

Manchester City English Premier League Erling Haaland Goal Burnley Relegation
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