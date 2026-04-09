AFC's Ambani and Rangers star Macharia clinch monthly awards

Audio By Vocalize

AFC Leopards coach Fred Ambani (centre) displays his SportPesa Premier League Coach of the Month award for March, flanked by the technical bench on April 4, 2026. [Courtesy]

AFC Leopards head coach Fred Ambani and Posta Rangers forward Jackson Macharia have respectively been named the SportPesa Premier League Coach and Player of the Month for March, following a run of performances that stood out in a fiercely competitive month.

Ambani’s leadership inspired a resurgent AFC Leopards side back into the league title conversation and earned him the accolade, his second of the season, while Macharia’s decisive goals single-handedly dragged his team out of an 11-game winless rut.

March was not a month for the faint-hearted in Ingwe's camp. A stunning 5-1 thumping of Shabana was followed by a shock 4-1 humbling by Mathare United, a result that appeared to put a dagger through their title aspirations and left them ten points adrift of league leaders Gor Mahia.

However, in the weeks that followed, he orchestrated three wins on the bounce to close the gap on sworn rivals Gor Mahia, who are suddenly looking nervously over their shoulders.

“March was an important month for us because the team showed character and belief in every match. Our focus now is to maintain this momentum and keep pushing towards our goals,” he said.

“It’s been a while since our club was in such a strong position around this time of the season. We are taking it a game at a time, and hopefully we’ll give our loyal fans something to celebrate at the end of the season."

The Sh75,000 and customised trophy award marks Ambani’s second Coach of the Month honour this season after grabbing the December 2025 gong. He joins Gor Mahia’s Charles Akonnor as a double winner this campaign. For a second month running, Akonnor finished runner-up after guiding Gor Mahia to a 67% win rate in three matches, scoring six goals and conceding thrice.

Meanwhile, Macharia stopped what would have been an Ingwe clean sweep as he edged Tyson Otieno for the players’ award.

The experienced attacker had an outstanding March run, stroking home four goals in four matches, the highest in the period, which included the opener in a 1-1 draw against Gor Mahia and a brace that edged Kariobangi Sharks 2-1.

Macharia, who pocketed Sh50,000 and a customised trophy, said the recognition reflects the collective effort of the team and technical bench.

“I’m grateful for this award and thankful to my teammates and coaches who have supported me throughout the season,” said Macharia.

“Football is a team sport, and every goal I score comes from the work we do together. I’m motivated to keep working hard and help the team achieve even more in the remaining matches.”

On his side, SportPesa's Head of Partnerships and Sponsorships, Japheth Akhulia said: “The level of competition in the SportPesa Premier League continues to rise, with clubs and players delivering outstanding performances week after week."