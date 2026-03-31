Kenya on course to meet Afcon hosting obligations, Mvurya says

CS for Youth Affairs, Creative Economy, and Sports, Salim Mvurya, before the Senate plenary at the Senate Chambers, Parliament. March 25, 2026. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

The government is committed to ensuring that the Sh3.9 billion hosting fee for the African Cup of Nations is paid on time in readiness for the soccer tournament to be hosted jointly by Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda next year.

Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya told the Senate that his ministry is already working with the National Treasury and the requisite committees in Parliament to make sure that they comply with the financial obligations.