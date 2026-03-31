Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Stay Informed, Even Offline
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Kenya on course to meet Afcon hosting obligations, Mvurya says

By Edwin Nyarangi | Mar. 31, 2026
CS for Youth Affairs, Creative Economy, and Sports, Salim Mvurya, before the Senate plenary at the Senate Chambers, Parliament. March 25, 2026. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

The government is committed to ensuring that the Sh3.9 billion hosting fee for the African Cup of Nations is paid on time in readiness for the soccer tournament to be hosted jointly by Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda next year.

Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya told the Senate that his ministry is already working with the National Treasury and the requisite committees in Parliament to make sure that they comply with the financial obligations.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Uncover the stories others won't tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Afcon 2027 Salim Mvurya Africa Cup of Nations Kenya Hosting Afcon
.

Latest Stories

COG raises concerns over intention to arrest governors as Sakaja resurfaces
COG raises concerns over intention to arrest governors as Sakaja resurfaces
National
By Edwin Nyarangi
1 hr ago
AG defends President Ruto's State House political meetings
National
By Kamau Muthoni
3 hrs ago
From prime property to woman upkeep, a couple's six-year court battle
Crime and Justice
By Daniel Chege
3 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Cheap cooking gas plan stalls on higher taxes as Saudi deal flops
By Macharia Kamau and Edwin Nyarangi 3 hrs ago
Cheap cooking gas plan stalls on higher taxes as Saudi deal flops
Gikomba demolitions leave traders displaced as officials cite riparian encroachment
By Juliet Omelo 3 hrs ago
Gikomba demolitions leave traders displaced as officials cite riparian encroachment
AG defends President Ruto's State House political meetings
By Kamau Muthoni 3 hrs ago
AG defends President Ruto's State House political meetings
From prime property to woman upkeep, a couple's six-year court battle
By Daniel Chege 3 hrs ago
From prime property to woman upkeep, a couple's six-year court battle
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved