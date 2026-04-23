Turkana insecurity disrupting voter registration, Ethekon says

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IEBC chairman Erastus Ethekon during a tour of Lokori, Turkana East. [@IEBCKenya, X]

The Chairperson of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, Erastus Ethekon, has raised concerns over a spate of insecurity in parts of Turkana County that is threatening to disrupt the ongoing voter registration drive.

Speaking during a tour of Lokori in Turkana East Sub-County, Ethekon said the rising insecurity has significantly affected the commission’s efforts to register eligible voters in the region.

“We have noted with concern the rising cases of insecurity in some parts of Turkana, which are interfering with our voter registration exercise.

Some pastoralists have been unable to participate in the ongoing exercise due to fears over their safety,” said Ethekon.

Residents of Turkana East turned up for a public engagement forum with the IEBC chair, hoping to discuss voter registration progress, but the conversation quickly shifted to deeper concerns about security.

Community members who took the floor expressed fears that insecurity continues to hinder their ability to fully participate in the process.

“Movement in certain areas remains risky, making it difficult for eligible voters to access registration centres.Wr urge authorities to address the security situation urgently,"said Ekai Ekutan, a resident.

Others called on the government to prioritize security alongside voter mobilisation, emphasising that a peaceful environment is essential for free and fair participation in the upcoming electoral processes.

Ethekon assured residents that the commission is working closely with relevant security agencies to address the situation.

“We are engaging the relevant security organs to ensure that all eligible voters can register without fear.Security is critical to the success of this exercise, and we are committed to ensuring no one is left out,” he said.

Despite the challenges, the IEBC chair revealed that Turkana County has recorded impressive progress in voter registration. According to Ethekon, the county has registered 47,000 voters in the past three weeks, surpassing its initial target.

“This is a commendable achievement by the people of Turkana.We encourage those who have not yet registered to turn up in large numbers and take part in this important democratic process, " he noted.

The forum provided a platform for residents to voice their concerns, with IEBC officials acknowledging the challenges and promising to relay the issues to the appropriate authorities for action.