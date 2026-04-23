Kindiki to Gachagua: I will embarrass you again in Ol Kalou by-election

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki when he hosted a section of Maasai leaders from Kajiado County. [Peterson Githaiga, Standard]

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has warned Rigathi Gachagua, his predecessor, that he will embarrass him again in the upcoming Ol Kalou by-election.

Kindiki exuded confidence that the broad-based government ruling party will win the seat left vacant following the death of David Kiaraho in March.