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Siaya partners with global initiative to curb mother-to-child HIV transmission

By Isaiah Gwengi | Apr. 23, 2026
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The County Government of Siaya County has partnered with Mildmay International through its “Lean on Me” initiative to strengthen efforts aimed at eliminating mother-to-child transmission of HIV by 2027.

The collaboration, spearheaded by the county’s Department of Health, seeks to scale up prevention of mother-to-child transmission (PMTCT) services through community-led approaches targeting HIV and tuberculosis (TB) prevention, treatment and care.

Health officials say the initiative will also address gender-related barriers that limit access to healthcare, while promoting reproductive health rights among adolescent girls, young women and mothers.

The programme further aims to strengthen community systems by leveraging peer educators and individuals with lived experiences to drive awareness and uptake of services.

The partnership aligns with Kenya’s broader commitment to achieve United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 3, which focuses on ensuring healthy lives and promoting well-being for all.

Under the programme, the county will implement a robust monitoring and evaluation framework to track progress and ensure accountability as it works toward the 2027 elimination target.

Speaking during the programme’s rollout, County PMTCT Coordinator Zilper Imbuye underscored the importance of early HIV testing among expectant mothers.

She warned that failure to achieve at least a 90 per cent testing rate during the first antenatal care visit could derail efforts to eliminate new infections among infants.

Imbuye revealed that at least 300 pregnant women in the county were not tested for HIV during their pregnancies, raising concerns over the risk of undetected transmission to newborns.

She urged couples to take initiative and request HIV testing during antenatal visits, noting that early detection and treatment remain critical in ensuring HIV-free births.

Stakeholders were also challenged to take greater responsibility in labour and delivery units to ensure that no child is exposed to preventable infection at birth.

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Related Topics

HIV Prevention Mother-To-Child Transmission HIV/AIDS Transmission Siaya County
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