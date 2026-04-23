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I watched my six children fast to death, Mother recounts Shakahola horror in court

By Joackim Bwana | Apr. 23, 2026

Self Confessed Shakahola Massacre's Enos Amanya's wife Ann Anyoso who is also an accused person in the Shakahola Massacre case testifies during the defense hearing  before Justice Diana Mochache at the Mombasa High Court in Mombasa County . [Kelvin Karani, Standard]

Ann Onyoso, the mother who watched her six children starve to death in Shakahola, told the court that the children chose to fast on their own volition in a bid to “meet Jesus.”

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