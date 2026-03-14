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Leopards aim to close gap on leaders Gor Mahia

By Washington Onyango | Mar. 14, 2026
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Tobias Otieno of Kenya Police and Kelly Okonji of AFC Leopards during a SportPesa Premier League match at MISC, Kasarani. Dec 13, 2025. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

AFC Leopards will be looking to reduce the gap at the top of the SportPesa Premier League between them and leaders Gor Mahia when they face Mathare United on Saturday at Nyayo Stadium. Leopards sit second on the table with 43 points from 22 matches, seven behind leaders Gor Mahia, who have 50 points after 23 games. A win for Ingwe would move them closer to the leaders and keep their title hopes alive as the season heads into the final stretch.

The match comes at a time when Mathare United are struggling for form. The 2008 champions are winless in their last three matches, having recorded two defeats and a draw.

They currently sit 12th on the table with 26 points and will be hoping to turn things around to avoid slipping closer to the lower half of the standings. Leopards have also been inconsistent in recent matches. In their last four games, they have won one, lost one, won another, and drawn one.

However, history favours them in this fixture. Leopards have won six of their last seven meetings against Mathare, including a comfortable 2-0 victory in the first leg last year.

Today will also feature several important matches across the league, starting with Kasarani Annex, where struggling Sofapaka will host Nairobi United. Sofapaka are at the bottom of the table with just 14 points and are desperate for a win to revive their survival hopes, while Nairobi United, who have played fewer matches than most teams, sit 10th with 30 points and could move further up the table with victory.

At Kwale Stadium, Bandari will face Mara Sugar in a mid-table clash. Bandari are ninth with 32 points while Mara Sugar sit just below them with 28 points, making the match important for both sides, as they hope to push into the top half.

(L) Victor Otieno of AFC Leopards dribbles the ball past Brian Musa of Kenya Police during a match at MISC, Kasarani. Dec 13, 2025. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Elsewhere, APS Bomet hosts Bidco United at Gusii Stadium in another key match near the relegation zone. Both teams have struggled this season and are separated by only a point in the standings. Attention will then shift to tomorrow’s matches, where a number of top teams will be in action.

Third-placed Shabana host Kariobangi Sharks at Gusii Stadium, hoping to maintain pressure on the top two. Tusker will face Kakamega Homeboyz in another competitive match as both teams look to strengthen their position in the top half.

KCB will also have a tough test against Murang’a Seal at Kasarani Stadium, while leaders Gor Mahia close the weekend with a tricky away match against Ulinzi Stars. Gor Mahia will be aiming to extend their lead at the summit, but any slip could allow AFC Leopards to move closer in the title race.

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