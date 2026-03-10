×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Stay Informed, Even Offline
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Scholes makes peace with Carrick after jibe at former Man United team-mate

By AFP | Mar. 10, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Manchester United legends Paul Scholes and Michael Carrick [AFP].

Paul Scholes claims he did not mean to offend former Manchester United team-mate Michael Carrick after taking a swipe at the Old Trafford interim boss on social media.

Responding to United's 2-1 defeat at Newcastle in the Premier League last Wednesday, Scholes took to Instagram to point out his old team's run of disappointing performances.

"Michael has definitely got something special about him, because United have been c**p last four games," Scholes wrote on Instagram.

It was a first defeat for Carrick since he replaced the sacked Ruben Amorim in January.

United have climbed to third in the Premier League and are challenging for Champions League qualification after going unbeaten in Carrick's first seven matches prior to the Newcastle loss.

Scholes played alongside Carrick in United's midfield for seven years and another of their old team-mates Patrice Evra criticised Scholes' comments, saying he hoped he "was hacked".

Scholes, speaking on 'The Good, The Bad and The Football' podcast with former United colleagues Wes Brown and Nicky Butt, tried to bury the hatchet with Carrick on Monday.

"Michael is one of the nicest people you will ever meet in football - he'd be the last person I would want to offend," the former England star said.

"I messaged Michael anyway. I went straight to Michael and said, 'Look, I never intended to upset you.' And I don't think I needed to say that anyway, and he told me himself he wasn't upset by it.

"I think people have just took it differently from what was meant. The only thing I was saying was that I don't think they played that well the last four games, and he's still managing to get results."

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Paul Scholes Michael Carrick Manchester United
.

Latest Stories

Showdown looms over Minority Leader position
Showdown looms over Minority Leader position
Politics
By Josphat Thiongó
1 hr ago
How victims of floods died, autopsy reveals as families recount their agony
National
By Okumu Modachi
2 hrs ago
Drought is not an Emergency, it is a Governance choice
Opinion
By Mary Mwiti
3 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

How Uganda outfoxed Ruto into ceding control of Kenya Pipeline
By Macharia Kamau 3 hrs ago
How Uganda outfoxed Ruto into ceding control of Kenya Pipeline
10-point agenda team 'failed to meet Raila's demands'
By Ndungu Gachane 3 hrs ago
10-point agenda team 'failed to meet Raila's demands'
Motorist sues NTSA over instant traffic fines
By Kamau Muthoni and Pkemoi Ngeno 3 hrs ago
Motorist sues NTSA over instant traffic fines
Revealed: Why more local companies are shutting down
By Brian Ngugi 3 hrs ago
Revealed: Why more local companies are shutting down
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved