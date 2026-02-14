Afcon dream: Kenyan football feeling heat of stadium closure

Audio By Vocalize

A new look of the refurbished Kasarani Stadium ahead of the 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN). [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

Uncertainty over the venue for the second leg of Mashemeji derby due to the unavailability of Nyayo and Kasarani

CAF boss Mostepe says Afcon 2027 will go on in June and July as planned

Kenyan football has been thrown into confusion, and the storm begins this weekend.

The government this week officially shut down Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, for final renovations ahead of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), while Nyayo National Stadium will close immediately after hosting the World Rugby Sevens Division II tournament. The global rugby showpiece kicks off today.

The decision, though necessary for Afcon preparations, has left clubs, league managers, and national teams scrambling for alternatives.

The biggest question now hanging over local football is simple and explosive: Where will the second leg of the Mashemeji derby be played?

The high-risk match between archrivals AFC Leopards and Gor Mahia requires a secure, high-capacity venue. With both Kasarani and Nyayo unavailable, there is no obvious stadium in Nairobi that can comfortably host tens of thousands of fans under tight security control.

And it is not just the derby.

The closure of the two main stadiums in the capital will heavily affect the SportPesa Premier League (SPL), the National Super League (NSL), and the Kenya Women’s Premier League (KWPL). Even national team training camps are now uncertain.

Home away from home

Two years ago, the national men’s football team, Harambee Stars, then coached by Engin Firat, played a number of their international home matches away from home against Namibia, Burundi and Ivory Coast in Malawi, significant fixtures that affected their performance.

The shutdown is part of Kenya’s preparations to co-host the 2027 Afcon alongside Uganda and Tanzania. Confederation of African Football’s (CAF) technical experts have been in the region since Tuesday to inspect the three nations’ preparedness.

And yesterday, addressing the press after CAF’s Executive Committee meeting in Dar es Salaam, CAF president Patrice Motsepe dismissed claims that the tournament will be postponed to 2028. According to Motsepe, the competition will be held next year between June and July as scheduled.

Kasarani will undergo Phase II renovations, including replacement of the playing surface and other key upgrades to meet CAF standards. Nyayo will have a canopy installed and an improved media centre, among other required facilities.

Principal Secretary for Sports Elijah Mwangi confirmed that Kasarani has already been closed, although it was briefly allowed to host a CAF Confederation Cup fixture. “Nyayo National Stadium will be closed down immediately after the World Rugby Sevens Division II tournament so that we can have a canopy erected at the arena. We need to have an elaborate media centre, and other key facilities that might be missing at the Nyayo National Stadium,” Mwangi said.

Alternative venues

The timing could not be more painful for local football.

For years, Kasarani and Nyayo have been the backbone of top-flight football in Nairobi. Big matches, especially the Mashemeji derby, rely on such infrastructure to manage huge crowds.

Now, league managers must find alternative venues at short notice. Smaller grounds in and around Nairobi may not meet security demands or accommodate large numbers of fans. That means reduced ticket sales and lower gate collections for clubs already struggling financially.

Premier League clubs like Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards stand to lose heavily as they depend on high attendance during matches to stay afloat. A derby played in a smaller stadium would limit entry and slash revenue. It also risks crowd trouble if capacity is exceeded.

NSL and KWPL face even tougher challenges. These competitions operate on limited budgets. Extra travel to county stadiums will increase costs for transport and accommodation. Some venues may not have proper changing rooms, secure perimeters, or quality pitches.

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) and the Local Organising Committee (LOC) have already warned of inconveniences.

LOC chair Nicholas Musonye admitted fans should expect disruptions as preparations intensify.

“We are ready for Afcon, and when we close some of these venues, it’s not intentional. We want the best for the legacy of this country,” Musonye said.

He stressed that meeting CAF standards is critical and that inspectors are currently in the country evaluating pitch quality, safety and infrastructure.

“Our emphasis now is to put up venues that meet CAF standards. The playing surface is very critical, and that’s why CAF inspectors are here now,” he added.

Beyond league matches, national team training is also at risk. Harambee Stars and Harambee Starlets often camp at Kasarani or Nyayo before international assignments.

These facilities provide secure environments, proper turf and medical support. Without them, the federation must identify alternative training grounds that match international standards.

Short-term disruption

While echoing Musonye’s sentiments, FKF president Hussein Mohammed apologised to the football fraternity for the inconveniences caused.

“As a result of the ongoing inspections, upgrades and works required to meet CAF standards, several facilities will remain temporarily unavailable for domestic league matches and training. This will inevitably disrupt league fixtures, competitions and training programmes, including the need for venue changes and schedule adjustments,” said Mohammed.

Kenya has listed Kasarani, Nyayo and Kipchoge Keino Stadium among venues earmarked for Afcon 2027. Talanta Sports City Stadium is under construction in Nairobi and is expected to be the flagship arena.

Renovations are also ongoing at Kirigiti Stadium, Bukhungu Stadium, Kinoru Stadium, Moi Stadium, and Mombasa County Stadium.

Beginning this weekend, clubs will travel further, fans will be inconvenienced, and revenues may drop.

The dream of Afcon 2027 may be taking shape, but for now, the local game is paying the price. However, this should have been avoided if the concerned authorities focused on renovating one venue to its conclusion at a time.