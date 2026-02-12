Anti-racism body slams Man United co-owner for 'disgraceful' immigration comments

Audio By Vocalize

Manchester United's co-owner Jim Ratcliffe. [Oli SCARFF / AFP]

A leading British football anti-discrimination body on Thursday slammed as "disgraceful" comments by Manchester United co-owner Jim Ratcliffe claiming the "UK has been colonised by immigrants".

Billionaire businessman Ratcliffe, founder and chairman of the Ineos chemicals company, made the remarks in a television interview in which he suggested "huge levels of immigration" to the UK had harmed the economy.

"You can't have an economy with nine million people on benefits and huge levels of immigrants coming in," Monaco-based Ratcliffe told Britain's Sky News.

"I mean, the UK has been colonised. It's costing too much money," he said, with the 73-year-old repeating: "The UK has been colonised by immigrants, really, hasn't it?"

Ratcliffe went on to cite erroneous statistics that the UK population was 58 million in 2020 and that "now it's 70 million".

Population estimates by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show the country's population was in fact 67 million in mid-2020 and just under 70 million in mid-2024.

Hours later, Prime Minister Keir Starmer urged Ratcliffe to apologise for the "offensive and wrong" comments, with Kick it Out, a UK-based body that seeks to counter racism in football, reacting strongly on Thursday.

"Sir Jim Ratcliffe's comments are disgraceful and deeply divisive at a time when football does so much to bring communities together," said a Kick It Out statement to Britain's Press Association news agency.

"In addition to the inaccurate figures mentioned, it's worth reminding him that Manchester United has a diverse fan base and plays in a city whose cultural history has been enriched by immigrants.

"This type of language and leadership has no place in English football, and we believe most fans will feel the same."

Several United supporters' groups also criticised the comments while the mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham, who has worked with Ratcliffe on plans for a new United stadium, condemned the "inflammatory" remarks.

Burnham, touted as a possible future leader of the Labour Party, said in a statement on X that while calling for immigration curbs was "one thing", portraying those who arrived in Britain "as a hostile invading force is quite another".

"It is inaccurate, insulting, inflammatory and should be withdrawn," he added.