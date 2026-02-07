Rising Starlets edge out Tanzania to keep World Cup dream alive

The Rising Starlets (in red) of Kenya and the Tanzanite Queens of Tanzania in the first leg of their FIFA U20 Women's World Cup qualifier at Ulinzi Sports Complex on February 7, 2026. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Rising Starlets beat Tanzania 1-0 in the first leg of the third round of the 2026 Fifa Under-20 Women’s World Cup in a tightly contested match played at Ulinzi Sports Complex.

Ulinzi Starlets striker Elizabeth Mideva netted Kenya’s all-important goal at the death to give the junior side an edge ahead of next Saturday’s return match set for the Azam Sports Complex in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

Rising Starlets head coach Jackline Juma was elated for the win, saying they had achieved their goal.

“First, we thank God for the three points because we were at home and chasing maximum points, and we are grateful we achieved it. It was not an easy game because Tanzania is a good side. The majority of the players are in the senior team and were at the Wafcon last year, so the girls have done a good job,” Juma said.

She noted that her game plan was not 100 per cent successful, but there is no cause for alarm since it happens.

"My game plan worked and also failed at some point, but it happens because it’s football and opponents read your game and make tactical changes, but you must always be ready to adapt to the game," said Juma.

She added that going forward, they will have to work on their offensive strategy due to the numerous scoring chances they created but failed to utilise.

“At times, players show in training that they are ready, but during the game, they miss chances. You can’t crucify them when this happens, but this is something we can correct, and going forward we will try and utilise our chances," said Juma.

Her Tanzanian equal, Bakari Shime, on the other hand, expressed his dissatisfaction with the quality of the pitch.

“I take this opportunity to congratulate our opponents for the win and my players for keenly following instructions. Being an away game, we played well and succeeded because our aim was to draw or lose by a small margin. Even so, the approach of our game was not good because we discovered that the pitch was not good and not suitable for playing,” Shime said.

He lamented, insinuating that Kenya intentionally chose the ground so his charges could have difficulty playing and lose the game.

“Your plan of bringing us to a substandard field not suitable for hosting matches at this level has succeeded. I say this because Kenya has many quality fields but chose to have us play here. However, it’s not over because we still have a game at home, and so we intend to equalise and then win,” he intimated.

Rising Starlets striker Elizabeth Mideva (centre) celebrates with Emily Morang'a after scoring against Tanzanite Queens in the first leg of their Fifa U20 Women's World Cup qualifier at Ulinzi Sports Complex on February 7, 2026. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Juma settled for a familiar first 11, retaining former Butere Girls High School goalkeeper Christine Adhiambo in goal, while Velma Abwire, who was the Junior Starlets' first-choice keeper, stayed on the bench.

Keen to ensure that Tanzanian strikers don’t get a chance to attack, she started the Kenya Police duo of Elizabeth Ochaka and Diana Anyango, as well as Ulinzi Starlets’ Lorine Ilavonga and Sheryl Triza in defence.

Juma got it right with her starting lineup as they matched their star-studded opponents, often holding them in their own half as Lornah Faith gave them a run for their money upfront. The Tanzanite Queens will have their shot stopper, Nusra Hamisi, who kept them in the game for the better part of the first.

Captain Fasila Adhiambo and Pearl Olesi also turned up ready for the challenge as they ensured that the midfield was solid. This would see Shime, who had started his key striker Winfrida Gerald on the bench, make an early substitution, who came in the first half. His decision was spot on, as she changed the game, helping her side threaten the Kenyan backline.

However, it was not until the 85th that the Kenyans finally got it with a great partnership of substitute Emily Moranga and Mideva. Moranga beat Tanzanian defenders, with Mideva getting the job done to the delight of Kenyan fans.