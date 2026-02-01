Rising Starlets step up preps ahead of Tanzania clash

Emilly Andayi (left) of Rising Starlets of Kenya in action with Annie Felicia of Cameroon during their African Qualifiers FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup 2024 return leg match at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi, on November 17, 2023. [File, Standard]

Rising Starlets are leaving nothing to chance as they prepare for their two-legged third round 2O26 Fifa Under-20 Women’s World Cup qualifier against Tanzania.

With some of the youngsters having tasted the glory of playing on the world’s biggest stage, they are burning with the desire to secure their ticket to the World Cup.

Defender Lorine Ilavonga, who was in the Junior Starlets history-making team that featured at the 2024 Under-17 Women’s World Cup, said that they are working hard to achieve their objectives.

“The mood in the camp is written all over our faces because every player you meet is happy. Our efforts in training show that we are chasing something and are determined to get it,” Ilavonga said.

Urging Kenyans to turn out in large numbers on Saturday and support them, Ilavonga said that they are working very hard and teamwork is their strength.

“We are pushing ourselves as a team, and if one of us is down, we encourage them, assure them that they can do it, and that victory is within our reach, and so we must remain focused and win. I’m urging our fans to fill the Ulinzi Complex because we are ready to fight for them and get the win,” she added.

Echoing her sentiments, Pearl Olesi said that they are well aware of the tough task ahead, but they are ready to beat the Tanzanians.

“The training has been good; we are just waiting for the game against Tanzania, and I believe we can beat them since we have prepared well. To all football fans, please come and support us, for we will not let you down,” Olesi said.

Having launched their road to Poland with an impressive 5-1 aggregate win against Ethiopia, the Kenyans will be hoping to shove the Tanzanians out of their way and inch closer to the World Cup.

Forward Valarie Nekesa, who scored a goal in Kenya’s 2-1 World Cup group match win against Mexico, said that they will rise to the occasion and ensure that Kenya gains the upper hand going into the return leg away.

“First, I want to thank God for this far. We have trained well and also watched our opponents play in the Cecafa. We don’t know if they are the same players, but we are ready for the challenge and will make it difficult for their defenders,” Nekesa said.