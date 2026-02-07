Manchester City confronts Anfield hoodoo as Arsenal eye Premier League crown

Arsenal's Spanish coach Mikel Arteta gestures on the touchline. [AFP]

Arsenal could take another giant step towards the Premier League title with victory over Sunderland today before Manchester City face a daunting trip to Liverpool.

The Gunners already enjoy a six-point lead at the top of the table as they close in on a first title since 2003/04.

Aston Villa remain the best of the rest behind the top two but a dip in form for Unai Emery's men has allowed Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool to bunch up in the race for a place in next season's Champions League.

AFP Sports looks at three talking points ahead of the weekend action:

City's away day blues

The latest in a series of second half-collapses at Tottenham last weekend to blow a two-goal lead leaves City with precious little margin for error left in the title race.

Despite an excellent first season back in the top-flight for Sunderland, Arsenal will expect to take care of business at the Emirates and stretch their lead to nine points 24 hours before City make their annual dreaded trip to Anfield.

City's only victory away to Liverpool since 2003 came in an empty stadium during Coronavirus restrictions in 2021.

The form of Pep Guardiola's men on the road does little to inspire confidence they can end that barren run on Sunday.

Boasting identical home records, the six-point deficit to Arsenal comes from the difference between the sides away from home.

However, Liverpool boss Arne Slot remains wary of a City squad that beat his side 3-0 earlier in the season and were able to cruise into the League Cup final over Newcastle despite Guardiola making five changes in midweek.

"That tells you, combined with the game we played against them, what a force City still is and always will be," said Slot.

Big guns chase down Villa

Behind Arsenal and City, the battle for a place in next season's Champions League increasingly looks like a case of three from four.

The strong performance of English sides in European competition is almost certain to mean fifth is enough for Champions League qualification.

Just seven points separate third-placed Villa from Liverpool in sixth.

"It's the end phase of the season, so results matter more and more," added Slot.

After defying the odds to keep pace in the title race for most of the season, back-to-back home defeats to Everton and Brentford have Villa looking over their shoulder.

A midfield injury crisis has robbed Emery of captain John McGinn, Youri Tielemans and Boubacar Kamara for the forseeable future.

Villa need to get back to winning ways away at Bournemouth, while United and Chelsea look to maintain their charge up the table.

United host struggling Tottenham looking a fourth consecutive win since Michael Carrick took charge, while Chelsea visit bottom-of-the-table Wolves.

Will Palace panic buys pay off?

Two of the Premier League's out-of-form-sides clash when Crystal Palace visit Brighton.

Winless in 12 games, Palace twice broke their transfer record in the winter window, splashing out more than £80 million on Jorgen Strand Larsen and Brennan Johnson as they panic about being dragged into a relegation battle.

"I'm here to bring energy, goals and to try and do the best for the club," said Strand Larsen.

"I think that we are a perfect match."

The Eagles have a nine-point cushion over the relegation zone, but that could be reduced to six by the time they kick-off with West Ham visiting struggling Burnley on Saturday.

Brighton are only two points better off after winning one of their last 11 league games to blow up their hopes of European qualification.