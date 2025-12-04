×
The Standard

All you need to know about the 2026 World Cup draw

By AFP | Dec. 4, 2025
FIFA president Gianni Infantino (R) hands the World Cup trophy to US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on August 22, 2025. [ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP]

The draw for the first 48-team World Cup takes place on Friday, ahead of the finals from June 11 to July 19 next year in North America.

AFP Sport tells you all you need to know about how it works:

Top seeds kept apart

Teams are split into four pots of 12 based on the latest world ranking, with one team from each pot going into each of the 12 groups of four. For the first time, FIFA has decided that the draw will be done in such a way as to ensure the four highest-ranked nations are kept apart. Spain, Argentina, France and England will not therefore be able to meet before the semi-finals, if all four top their groups.

No group can have more than one team from the same confederation, except UEFA. With 16 teams qualifying, that means four of the 12 groups will contain two European nations.

The three host nations have already been assigned to groups: The United States will be in Group D and will play two matches in Los Angeles as well as one in Seattle. Mexico will be in Group A in which they play two matches at the Azteca in Mexico City –- including the tournament's opening game on June 11 –- and one in Guadalajara. Canada will occupy Group B with one game in Toronto and two in Vancouver.

Extra knockout round

An expanded tournament, featuring 50 percent more participants than at the last World Cup in 2022, means a lot more games. There is now an extra knockout round, with a round of 32 featuring the top two teams from each of the 12 groups, plus the eight best third-placed sides. In other words, the group phase will feature 72 games but will see just 16 of the 48 teams be eliminated.

Teams by seeding

Pot 1: United States, Mexico, Canada, Spain, Argentina, France, England, Brazil, Portugal, Netherlands, Belgium, Germany

Pot 2: Croatia, Morocco, Colombia, Uruguay, Switzerland, Japan, Senegal, Iran, South Korea, Ecuador, Austria, Australia

Pot 3: Norway, Panama, Egypt, Algeria, Scotland, Paraguay, Tunisia, Ivory Coast, Uzbekistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa

Pot 4: Jordan, Cape Verde, Ghana, Curacao, Haiti, New Zealand, 4 x UEFA play-off winners, 2 x Intercontinental play-off winners

UEFA play-offs (16 teams split into four paths of four teams in each, with one winner from each path qualifying; one-off semi-finals to be played March 26, one-off finals on March 31)

Path A: Wales or Bosnia and Herzegovina v Italy or Northern Ireland

Path B: Ukraine or Sweden v Poland or Albania

Path C: Slovakia or Kosovo v Turkey or Romania

Path D: Czech Republic or Ireland v Denmark or North Macedonia

Intercontinental play-offs (6 teams split into two paths, with one team from each path qualifying; one-off semi-finals to be played March 26, finals on March 31; all matches to be played in Mexico)

New Caledonia or Jamaica v DR Congo

Bolivia or Suriname v Iraq

.

.

.

