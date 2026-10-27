Public debt hits 13.48 trillion a few months to 2027 polls

Public debt rises to Sh13.475 trillion, putting pressure on government spending ahead of the 2027 elections. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Kenya's public debt climbed to Sh13.475 trillion in August this year, a 54.9 per cent jump in the three years and 11 months since President William Ruto took office, Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) data showed.

The stock is Sh4.77 trillion higher than the Sh8.701 trillion recorded in September 2022, the month President Ruto was sworn in, according to the CBK's weekly bulletin dated October 23.