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State faces renewed push to lower lucrative petroleum taxes

By Macharia Kamau | Aug. 25, 2026
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Pump prices shot up in April as the impact of the war in the Middle East started being felt in Kenya. [Courtesy]

There is a renewed push for the review of the country’s tax regime on petroleum products that could offer reprieve for Kenyans who are currently grappling with the high cost of fuel. High fuel prices, aside from pushing up the cost of transport, have also resulted in a rise in the cost of essential products.

Pump prices shot up in April this year as the impact of the war in the Middle East and the resulting sharp spike in the cost of oil started being felt locally.

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Related Topics

Lucrative Petroleum Taxes VAT On Petroleum Products Middle East War Kenya's Fuel Prices
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