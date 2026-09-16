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Editor's abduction probe nears end as lawyers press for CCTV footage

By Julius Chepkwony | Sep. 16, 2026
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Alex Kiprotich’s abduction probe nears its end, but lawyers are still pushing for crucial Gilgil weighbridge CCTV footage. [Courtesy, Standard]

Investigations into the abduction of Standard Group Associate Editor Alex Kiprotich are nearing completion, with detectives expected to conclude the probe by Friday as his lawyers continue to push for the release of CCTV footage they say could provide crucial evidence.

Speaking at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) offices in Nakuru, Kiprotich’s lawyer Gordon Ogola said detectives had received the results of fingerprint dusting but had declined to disclose the findings because investigations were still ongoing.

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Related Topics

Alex Kiprotich Abduction Gilgil CCTV Footage KeNHA CCTV Footage Gilgil Weighbridge Abduction
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