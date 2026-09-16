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Propaganda machine: How AI is turning political propaganda into election battleground

By David Odongo | Sep. 16, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google

Monica Njeri, 73, casts her ballot at Huruma Primary School during the recent Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election. [David Gichuru, Standard]

Kenya’s propaganda machine goes AI: How Ruto’s government is accused of using bots and bloggers to win 2027

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AI Political Propaganda Claude AI Elections 2027 Digital Disinformation
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