Sh250 billion nuclear gamble puts Siaya on edge amid safety fears

It has all the marks of a disaster in waiting. A project critics believe is being rushed for political expediency at the expense of concerns raised by nuclear experts, the government’s own findings that had dismissed Lake Victoria as a potential site for such a project, and reservations by residents.
But still, President William Ruto’s regime is trudging on with the quest to construct the country’s first nuclear plant in Siaya at a cost of Sh500 billion along the shores of Lake Victoria.
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