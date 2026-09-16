Sh250 billion nuclear gamble puts Siaya on edge amid safety fears

Nuclear Power Plant. [File Courtesy]

It has all the marks of a disaster in waiting. A project critics believe is being rushed for political expediency at the expense of concerns raised by nuclear experts, the government’s own findings that had dismissed Lake Victoria as a potential site for such a project, and reservations by residents.

But still, President William Ruto’s regime is trudging on with the quest to construct the country’s first nuclear plant in Siaya at a cost of Sh500 billion along the shores of Lake Victoria.