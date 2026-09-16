Ruto's South Rift tour leaves development promises under scrutiny

President William Ruto’s four-day tour of Kericho and Bomet counties ended with supporters praising his government’s development record and critics questioning whether the projects launched will be completed before the 2027 General Election.
The tour, which ended on Saturday, saw Ruto launch, commission and inspect multibillion-shilling projects spanning roads, healthcare, affordable housing, education, sports, electricity, water and industrialisation.
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