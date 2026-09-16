AI-fuelled campaigns: How voter data security faces new test

Immaculate Kassait, Data Commissioner. [File Courtesy]

Kenya’s data protection watchdog is facing a new question as artificial intelligence (AI) makes it easier to manufacture political messages and present them as genuine public opinion ahead of the 2027 General Election: how far can campaigners go when personal data is used to decide who sees those messages and why?

The question has gained urgency after US-based AI company Anthropic identified a Kenya-based operation that used its Claude system to mass-produce political content, including posts praising Energy CS Opiyo Wandayi and messages portraying opposition figures as politically weakened.