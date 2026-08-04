Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Mandatory Sh6.5 million visitor insurance rule sparks tourism fears

By Gentrix Osano | Aug. 4, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Foreign visitors travelling to Kenya will now be required to obtain mandatory travel health insurance. [File, Standard]

Foreign visitors travelling to Kenya will now be required to obtain mandatory travel health insurance with a minimum benefit limit of $50,000 (Sh6.5 million) under new regulations gazetted by the government, sparking debate on whether it could affect the country’s competitiveness as a tourism destination.

The new requirement, contained in Gazette Notice No.11492 signed by Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale and published on July 30, requires all non-Kenyans staying in the country for less than 12 months to have an inbound travel health insurance issued by insurers approved and licensed under Kenya’s Insurance Act. According to the Gazette Notice, the cover comprises $20,000 for medical expenses, $25,000 for emergency medical transportation, $300 for prescribed medicines, $1,000 for mental illness treatment and $5,000 for repatriation of mortal remains.

The State says the requirement is intended to ensure foreign visitors can access healthcare while in Kenya without leaving hospitals, healthcare providers or the State to shoulder medical bills, particularly in cases requiring costly emergency evacuation from remote tourist destinations. However, the regulations have ignited online debate, with Kenyans questioning whether the mandatory requirement could discourage international travellers at a time when Kenya is competing with regional destinations such as Tanzania, Uganda and South Africa for tourists.

Several users on X argued that many international travellers already purchase comprehensive travel insurance before travelling and questioned why they should be required to obtain another policy from insurers approved in Kenya. X user Mudge Rulf questioned both the cost implications and the mandatory nature of the new regulations. “No matter your political affiliation, patriotic Kenyans should push back on this. Not even in Europe does one pay such huge amounts in the form of a tourist health insurance cover. Also, why is it mandatory?” she posted.

She warned that tourists could opt for competing destinations instead of Kenya, arguing that any decline in visitor arrivals would affect the millions of Kenyans whose livelihoods depend on the tourism sector. Eddie Mutisya, another X user urged the State to strike a balance between protecting visitors and ensuring Kenya remains attractive to international travellers.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Tourism Sector Travel Health Insurance Kenya Insurance Act Ministry of Health
.

Latest Stories

Why visibility is the first requirement for regional growth
Why visibility is the first requirement for regional growth
Opinion
By Lydiah Kiburu
55 mins ago
Man sentenced to death for the murder of a teenager
Crime and Justice
By Mary Imenza
1 hr ago
KWS Ranger implicates himself in fisherman's abduction
Crime and Justice
By Daniel Chege
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Another Killing -Boda boda rider beaten to death
By Pkemoi Ng'enoh 1 hr ago
Another Killing -Boda boda rider beaten to death
Drama as Kaguchia disappears from court only to reappear under police escort
By Nancy Gitonga 1 hr ago
Drama as Kaguchia disappears from court only to reappear under police escort
Suspects in the murder of Dr. Victoria Mutiso to remain in custody for 14 days
By Peterson Githaiga 1 hr ago
Suspects in the murder of Dr. Victoria Mutiso to remain in custody for 14 days
Inside President Ruto's bag of goodies for village elders
By Okumu Modachi 1 hr ago
Inside President Ruto's bag of goodies for village elders
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved