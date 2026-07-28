Of fuel crisis and Ruto's fresh headache

President William Ruto’s government is staring at a fresh political and economic headache just under 13 months to the next polls, after global crude prices surged past $112 (Sh12,500) per barrel, driven by the rapid expansion of the Middle East conflict and mounting fears of a full-blown regional war before receding to $88 (Sh11,550) yesterday.
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