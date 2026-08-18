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Why Gachagua, Otuoma have been summoned by NCIC

By Mate Tongola | Aug. 18, 2026
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NCIC also cited statements allegedly made during Gachagua’s tour of Meru between July 25 and July 28, 2026.

The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) has summoned former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Busia governor Paul Otuoma over a series of utterances they say are under investigation for possible violations relating to hate speech and incitement.

In a summons dated August 18, 2026, the commission directed Gachagua to appear at its offices at Britam Towers, Upper Hill, Nairobi, on Thursday, August 27, at 2pm to assist with ongoing investigations.

The NCIC said the probe concerns various utterances allegedly made by Gachagua on different dates and at public forums across the country.

Among the incidents cited is an alleged statement made on February 23, 2026, at Gusii Stadium in Kisii County, targeting Nyaribari Chache MP Zagheer Jhanda. According to the summons, Gachagua questioned the MP’s presence in the area and made remarks about his political support base.

The commission also cited statements allegedly made during Gachagua’s tour of Meru between July 25 and July 28, 2026.

NCIC said Gachagua used the phrases “tuta ua nyoka pamoja na mayai” and “kufukuza William Ruto kwa kura” while addressing a public gathering.

The commission further alleged that Gachagua accused President William Ruto of seeking to eliminate the political leadership of the Mt Kenya region and criticised leaders who had supported his administration.

The DCP leader is also alleged to have urged residents to send a “very strong signal” to leaders he accused of betraying the Mt Kenya community.

NCIC said Gachagua’s appearance is required to assist in establishing the facts surrounding the statements and determining whether they constitute offences under the law.

The commission warned that failure to honour the summons could result in an arrest warrant being issued for Gachagua’s production before the commission.

Otuoma was summoned over alleged inflammatory utterances that he made on June 27, 2026, in Bulanda.

They asked the county chief to appear before them on Friday, August 21, at 10am to assist with investigations failure to which they will issue arrest warrants.

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