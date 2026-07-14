Beverage price wars loom as Indian billionaire acquires Kenyan firm for Sh4.8b

Kenya's soft drinks market is on the brink of an all-out price war after Indian billionaire Ravi Jaipuria one of Asia's wealthiest men and the country's undisputed "Cola King", snapped up a Kenyan dairy and juice plant for $32 million (Sh4.8 billion).
The deal paves the way for the long-awaited return of Pepsi, Mirinda and Mountain Dew to supermarket shelves.
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