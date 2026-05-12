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Mbadi's mixed signals on PAYE proposals as he defends Finance Bill, 2026

By Graham Kajilwa | May. 12, 2026
Treasury CS John Mbadi during a media briefing on the Finance Bill 2026 in Nairobi, May 11, 2026. [Collins Oduor, Standard]

National Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi has sent mixed signals on the expected reforms to the pay-as-you-earn (PAYE) structure that could favour the low-income earners, even as he strongly defended the tax proposals in the Finance Bill, 2026.

The changes which were supposed to have been effected by now through a Tax Laws (Amendment) Bill are supposed to increase tax-free income from the current Sh24,000 a month to Sh30,000.

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