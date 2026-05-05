Why Ruto is at odds with Treasury numbers

The slow growth that the economy registered last year has given President William Ruto’s critics fodder, who say the numbers published last Wednesday demonstrated that the Kenya Kwanza administration’s aggressive tax policies are stifling productivity and driving down the economy.
Premium Article
Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.
Fact-first reporting that puts you at the heart of the newsroom. Subscribe for full access.
🔥 Flash Sale !
Subscribe now and enjoy 50% off monthly and annual plans. Offer ends in…