Police hunt for hospital staff accused of defiling patient

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A signpost of Living Room Hospital in Eldoret where an employee allegedly defiled a minor inside the facility. [Wycliff Kipsang, Standard]

Police in Uasin Gishu County have intensified their search for a cleaner at a private hospital who is accused of defiling a minor patient.

According to Charles Getende, the Ainabkoi Sub-County Deputy Police Commander, the suspect, identified as Kelvin Pyego, has fled following the offence committed on July 21, 2026.

"Detectives believe he is hiding somewhere in Kitale town. We will find him and bring him to face the law,” Getende told The Standard.

He urged the public to provide any information that might lead to the suspect's arrest, warning that sexual offences involving minors are grave crimes.

"Sexual offences, especially involving minors, are serious crimes. Our officers are closing in on the suspect to ensure he faces justice," Getende stated.

The Standard learned that the incident took place on July 21 at Living Room International Hospital along Eldoret–Kaptagat Road and was subsequently reported to a local police station.

According to the victim's family, the minor had been brought to the hospital by her parents for medical treatment, which included laboratory tests requiring a stool sample.

While visiting the hospital washrooms, she reportedly encountered a male cleaner, whom the family accuses of sexually assaulting her.

The girl's family said the incident has left the child profoundly traumatised and unable to return to her normal school routine.

After reporting the matter to authorities, the girl's father (name withheld) said the family was devastated by what happened to their daughter during her medical treatment.

"Sadly, such an act took place at a hospital that was established on the principles of promoting dignified treatment for the sick and receives significant financial support from churches and Christian donors both locally and in the United States," he said.

He also questioned the hospital's response, asserting management had not done enough to assure the family that justice would be served.

"The management has taken no meaningful initiative to ensure justice is served, and that goes against everything they claim to stand for. I am urging the police to immediately investigate this matter because we cannot be certain whether other patients, including children, may have suffered similar abuse while seeking treatment," he added.

When approached by the media, Living Room International Hospital Director Titus Boit declined to comment on the allegations, citing ongoing police investigations.

The case has been handed over to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).