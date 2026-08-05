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Decline in Lake Naivasha fish stocks sparks calls for annual fishing ban

By Antony Gitonga | Aug. 5, 2026
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Fishermen in Lake Naivasha. [File, Standard]

The Kenya Marine and Fisheries Research Institute (KMFRI) has called for the reinstatement of the annual fishing ban in Lake Naivasha, warning that fish stocks have declined sharply over the past six years and could worsen without urgent intervention.

According to the institute, annual fish landings in the lake have dropped from 3,400 metric tonnes in 2019 to about 1,050 metric tonnes last year, largely due to overfishing and illegal fishing activities.

KMFRI also warned that some fish species, including the popular black bass, are at risk of local extinction because of severe disruption to the lake's food web.

The annual three-month fishing ban, introduced in 2000 to allow fish to breed and replenish stocks, was lifted in 2014 by the then newly formed county government, which argued that it had achieved its intended objectives after 14 years.

Speaking in Naivasha, KMFRI's officer in charge, Edna Waithaka, said the lake's fishery is under immense pressure, making the reintroduction of the seasonal closure necessary to restore declining fish populations.

"The highest fish catch was recorded in 2019 when we landed 3,400 metric tonnes, but this declined to about 1,050 metric tonnes last year, mainly due to overfishing," she said.

Waithaka said suspending fishing for three months each year would give fish adequate time to breed and replenish stocks, adding that illegal fishing has increased since the ban was discontinued.

Following a consultative meeting with stakeholders in Naivasha, KMFRI also announced plans to restore degraded wetlands by planting papyrus, a critical breeding habitat for fish.

"The papyrus restoration project, supported by WWF, will improve water quality and restore habitats for fish and birds," she said.

Grace Nyambura of the Lake Naivasha and Lake Oloiden Fishers Organisation backed the proposal, saying the seasonal ban would help replenish fish stocks while safeguarding the lake's long-term productivity.

However, she urged authorities to provide alternative livelihood programmes for fishermen who rely on the lake for income during the proposed closure.

"Many young people depend on fishing because of high unemployment. While we support the annual ban, there should also be measures to support fishermen during the three-month closure," she said.

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Related Topics

Lake Naivasha Fishing Illegal Fishing Declining Fish Stocks
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