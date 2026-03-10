Hits and misses in Kenya Pipeline IPO as State eyes more listing deals

Kenya Pipeline Company storage facilities in Nairobi. [File, Standard]

The government’s initial public offering (IPO) of Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) has breathed some life into Kenya’s equity market, with the share sale setting the stage for a new wave of State-backed listings at the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE).

The IPO marked a milestone for Kenya’s capital markets as the largest share sale since the landmark listing of Safaricom in 2008.