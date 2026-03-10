Hits and misses in Kenya Pipeline IPO as State eyes more listing deals

The government’s initial public offering (IPO) of Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) has breathed some life into Kenya’s equity market, with the share sale setting the stage for a new wave of State-backed listings at the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE).
The IPO marked a milestone for Kenya’s capital markets as the largest share sale since the landmark listing of Safaricom in 2008.
