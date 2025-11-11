×
How Liquid Telecom lost Sh700,000 through a secret call recording

By Macharia Kamau | Nov. 11, 2025
A lady makes a phone call while working. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

A telephone call recording made without the employee’s consent has landed Liquid Telecom Kenya in trouble. The firm has been ordered to compensate an aggrieved former employee some Sh700,000 for violating his data rights. 

The Office of the Data Protection Commissioner (OPDC) on November 3 this year ordered the firm to pay Andrew Alston Sh700,000 after finding that Liquid Kenya had recorded his personal data without his consent and later passed the recording to its sister company – Liquid Mauritius – for use in a case against him.

