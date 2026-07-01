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Inside NTSA's move to take instant traffic fine payments off eCitizen

By Esther Nyambura | Jul. 1, 2026
Inside NTSA's move to take instant traffic fine payments off eCitizen. [File, Standard]

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has shifted the payment process for instant traffic fines from the eCitizen platform to bank deposits to curb rising fraud targeting motorists.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, July 1, the authority said that while eCitizen remains secure and continues to serve as the official platform for other government services, instant traffic fines will no longer be processed through it.

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