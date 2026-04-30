What's next after unrealised US-Iran Islamabad talks 2.0?

Protestors rally against US military action in Iran during demonstration in Houston, Texas, on April 7, 2026. [AFP]

With US President Donald Trump's declaration that Washington will no longer send delegations for talks with Iran, the highly anticipated second round of US-Iran Islamabad talks failed to materialise, as both sides are not on the same page over several key issues like the Strait of Hormuz, nuclear program and war compensation.

Analysts here said that although the second round of face-to-face talks has not been achieved, diplomatic efforts are underway to build a common ground for both sides to agree to end the hostilities, even though the process will be long and tough.