How do I teach my kids faith without losing their curiosity?

Parenting
 Parenting
 By Chris Hart | 4 hours from now  | 2 Min read
How do I teach my kids faith without losing their curiosity?
 How do I teach my kids faith without losing their curiosity? (Photo: iStock)

Hi Chris,

I come from a religious family and would like my children to share that background. However, I am a questioning person and would also like to raise my children to be the same.

Do you have any suggestions for how I can support my children’s religious development?

Thoughtful

 

Hi Thoughtful!

People have always had religious feelings, right back to the dawn of time. Although the importance of religion is fading away in an increasing number of people’s lives.

So it’s a good idea to help your children understand traditional religious beliefs, and to appreciate why some people are questioning them now. Especially as you have a huge effect on your children’s spiritual development, and they’ll probably adopt the religion of your family and community. 

Most people think that teaching children about religion is just a set of lessons to be learned. But these days it’s better to encourage their individual moral and religious development rather than simply instructing them. So talk to your children about your beliefs and your family’s cultural and religious traditions. Be proud of them, and teach them to your children.

And as soon as they start asking, talk to them about the fundamental ideas behind your faith, take them to your place of worship, and explain why you go.

Or if you don’t practice, explain to your children why not. Admit if you’re confused about anything, or don’t have all the answers. 

It’s important for your children to understand their own background, but it’s also important for them to appreciate other people’s. So encourage them to talk to any of your friends who follow a different faith.

For every religious discussion you have, also tell your kids a scientific fact about the world. Evolution, for example.

Don’t set up religion and science as opposing ideologies. Instead, just give them the facts.

And teach your children to respect religion, but not to accept religious intolerance.

Help them to understand that tolerance is the foundation of a modern, civilised society, and to develop tolerant attitudes in every aspect of their lives.

All the best,

Chris

How do I teach my kids faith without losing their curiosity?
How do I teach my kids faith without losing their curiosity?
Raising resilient kids through separation and divorce
Raising resilient kids through separation and divorce
