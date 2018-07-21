Ms Ruth Kamande [Courtesy]

Aunt to Ruth Kamande’s boyfriend Farid Mohamed has come out to talk about the wild relationship the two ‘lovebirds’ had before Farid was slain in 2015.

Ms Emma Wanjiku, candidly speaking about her nephew after Ruth was sentenced to death, said that Farid was in an on-and-off relationship with Ruth, describing the relationship as a one-sided affair.

“It was an on and off relationship, and as the judge mentioned, the defendant was very controlling, aggressive, never-let-go, jealous.” “She was just too controlling and kept following him.” Ms Emma said moments after the High court sentenced Ruth.

Ms Emma Wanjiku [Courtesy]

Issuing her judgement, High Court Judge Jessie Lessit said that Ruth showed no remorse as she butchered the late Farid.

“She stabbed the deceased 25 times, and not in quick succession but rather spaced out as if savouring it in pleasure.” Farid Mohamed (right) and Ruth Kamande [Courtesy]

Farid’s aunt also revealed that he was raised by his extended family. His grandfather was his guardian.

“His grandfather was looking forward to him marrying someday, having children. I was hoping he would come and visit us in Canada where we live. He never got a chance,” she said.

Mr Farid Mohamed died in 2015 after being stabbed 25 times by his girlfriend.

