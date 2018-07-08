﻿ Class, glam! Babu Owino’s fashion sense that's got the ladies ogling : Evewoman - The Standard
Indeed dressing well is a form of good manners: Babu Owino’s fashion that’s got ladies going gaga

Derrick Oluoch

08th Jul 2018

ALSO READ: Kick out the cold in heel boots!

Ladies have a soft spot for a man who knows how to dress. Seems this is how first time Member of Parliament Babu Owino has earned his spot among the lasses.

The budding politician who started off as a student leader at the University of Nairobi has upped his fashion game, cooled down and now everyone is proud of him.

Dressing well is a form of good manners, we all have to agree. Babu has manned up and looks like the man you want your son to become.

Here are photos of Mheshimiwa looking all classy while still maintaining the youthful look:

ALSO READ: Five stylish ways to rock a kimono like a pro

 

And when he goes casual, the story remains unchanged:

ALSO READ: FashionFaceOff: Who rules in fashion between Rihanna and Beyonce

Babu Owino is married, to Fridah Muthoni, and with a daughter.

 

[Photos:IG]

