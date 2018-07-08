ALSO READ: Kick out the cold in heel boots!

Ladies have a soft spot for a man who knows how to dress. Seems this is how first time Member of Parliament Babu Owino has earned his spot among the lasses.

The budding politician who started off as a student leader at the University of Nairobi has upped his fashion game, cooled down and now everyone is proud of him.

Dressing well is a form of good manners, we all have to agree. Babu has manned up and looks like the man you want your son to become.

Here are photos of Mheshimiwa looking all classy while still maintaining the youthful look:

And when he goes casual, the story remains unchanged:

Babu Owino is married, to Fridah Muthoni, and with a daughter.

[Photos:IG]