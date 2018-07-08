﻿ Emotions ran high as Tanzanian kid celeb is laid to rest, mother collapses : Evewoman - The Standard
Tanzanian songstress Muna Love collapses during son's funeral, rushed to hospital

Derrick Oluoch

08th Jul 2018
Patrick with his mom Muna Love [Courtesy]

Tanzanian gospel songstress Muna Love was rushed to the Agha Khan hospital in Dar e Salaam after she collapsed during the arrival of the body of her son Patrick, a 7-year-old fashionista and a budding pastor.

Muna was overcome by grief and could not contain herself as she got overwhelmed on seeing the white casket bearing the remains of her son at the Julius Nyerere International Airport.

Muna was collapsed during the arrival of Patrick's body [Courtesy]

7-year-old Patrick won the hearts of many with his unbelievable mastery of the Bible and unparalleled preaching skills. He was also a good singer. He also arguably had an unmatched fashion sense.

Patrick passed away on Tuesday July 3rd at a Nairobi hospital where he was flown in for surgery. According to his mother, he succumbed to a brain tumour that left him in a coma for six days.

His death came as a shock to the region with public figures and locals sending their condolences. He was laid to rest yesterday, Saturday 7th July, at Muna Love’s ex-husbands home in Mwananyamala.

Mourners converged at the Leaders Grounds, Dar es Salaam, to pay their last respects to Patrick [Wasafi]

Muna had the son with Clouds TV (Tanzania) presenter Casto Dickson.

