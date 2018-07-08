Patrick with his mom Muna Love [Courtesy]

Tanzanian gospel songstress Muna Love was rushed to the Agha Khan hospital in Dar e Salaam after she collapsed during the arrival of the body of her son Patrick, a 7-year-old fashionista and a budding pastor.

ALSO READ: The wasp: Meet Evangeline Lilly, Marvels new superhero

Muna was overcome by grief and could not contain herself as she got overwhelmed on seeing the white casket bearing the remains of her son at the Julius Nyerere International Airport. Muna was collapsed during the arrival of Patrick's body [Courtesy]

7-year-old Patrick won the hearts of many with his unbelievable mastery of the Bible and unparalleled preaching skills. He was also a good singer. He also arguably had an unmatched fashion sense.

Patrick passed away on Tuesday July 3rd at a Nairobi hospital where he was flown in for surgery. According to his mother, he succumbed to a brain tumour that left him in a coma for six days.

His death came as a shock to the region with public figures and locals sending their condolences. He was laid to rest yesterday, Saturday 7th July, at Muna Love’s ex-husbands home in Mwananyamala. Mourners converged at the Leaders Grounds, Dar es Salaam, to pay their last respects to Patrick [Wasafi]

Muna had the son with Clouds TV (Tanzania) presenter Casto Dickson.

ALSO READ: Here is why we are gushing over Alfred Mutua’s message to his wife on her birthday

Thanx @jm_international_collection ????? A post shared by PATRICK (@patdasmartboy) on Apr 10, 2018 at 12:44am PDT

The views and opinions expressed here are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of Evewoman.co.ke