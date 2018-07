ALSO READ: 1 World Cup, 2 weeks and 4 different hair styles of Neymar

It is July already and the cold weather is not one to be ignored. One of the challenges that come with a chill weather for women is what to do with their hair. The cold weather does not favour the open-hair style but not to worry, cornrows always comes in handy.

Better yet, we give you tips to slay the cold weather the Kim Kardashian’s cornrows way. Take a look:

Kim rocked this chic cornrow style for a Hype Energy Drinks back in 2015

Kim did this dramatic cornrow hairstyle complete with piercings for a night out in August 2016

This trendy look never gets old

And this is how she stepped out for the 2018 MTV awards, glam!!!

And now in blonde! How cute?

This is in 2010.Looks like she really loves the Fulani braids, Yeah? We love them too